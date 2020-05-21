BOSTON (CBS) — Since signing with the Patriots in 2017, Lawrence Guy has not only been an integral part of the New England defensive line, but also the community. The defensive tackle stepped up in a huge way Thursday to help families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Guy and his wife Andrea teamed up with Worcester Public Schools and New England Dairy to give out a week’s worth of meals and milk to 1,300 children and their families at the “Meals and Milk Food Truck Festival” in Worcester.
Each of the 600 families received breakfast and lunch, a food box full of groceries courtesy of The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation, and a gallon of milk from Dairy Farmers of America.
The Worcester Public Schools Mobile Meal Program has been delivering free breakfast and lunch to students while school has been closed, and Thursday’s event kicked off the program’s addition of free dinners in their meal drop-offs going forward.
Over the past month, The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation has established multiple initiatives to support those impacted during the pandemic. Last week, the foundation provided lunches for the medical professionals at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, FL.