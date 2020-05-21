Fullback Or Superback? Danny Vitale Touts Versatility As Biggest Strength For PatriotsWhile Danny Vitale is a bit of a different player than James Develin, he understands that he was brought in to play a very important -- if underrated -- role in the Patriots' offense.

Patriots' Lawrence Guy Donates Week's Worth Of Meals To Families In WorcesterSince signing with the Patriots in 2017, Lawrence Guy has not only been an integral part of the New England defensive line, but also the community. The defensive tackle stepped up in a huge way Thursday to help families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

All About Some Spit: Kendrick Perkins Explains Why Paul Pierce And LeBron James Hate Each OtherPaul Pierce has never liked LeBron and the feeling was mutual very early in James' career. And it all started with some saliva.

ESPN Planning Nine-Part Tom Brady Documentary Series, 'Man In The Arena'ESPN is working with Tom Brady to produce a nine-part documentary series called "Man In The Arena."

Revolution Players Return To Practice -- With Several RestrictionsThere is still no word when Major League Soccer will be able to resume action, but Revolution players returned to the pitch Thursday.