CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus-related deaths in New Hampshire increased by nine Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, bringing the state death total to 199, or 5% of cases. Cases in the state also rose by 67, bringing the state total to 3,935.
Of those with complete information, there are two individuals younger than 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. Seven of the new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, 19 reside in Rockingham County, nine reside in Merrimack County, one resides in Strafford County, two reside in Carroll County, one case resides in Cheshire County, and two cases reside in Grafton County. There are 16 cases in Manchester and seven cases in Nashua. The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.
Of those who died, five were men and three were women older than 60 from Hillsboro County, and one was a man older than 60 in Rockingham County.
Eight new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 393, or 10%, of cases.