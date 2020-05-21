BOSTON (CBS) — There is still no word when Major League Soccer will be able to resume action, but Revolution players returned to the pitch Thursday.
A handful of players were on the field near Gillette Stadium Thursday morning, participating in individual, voluntary workouts.
“In conjunction with current state guidelines as well as MLS protocols, the Revolution will be opening our fields for voluntary individual player workouts,” the club told WBZ-TV.
Since May 6, MLS players were allowed to begin the use of outdoor team training fields for such workouts, in compliance with detailed health and safety protocols that were created by the league after consulting with medical and infectious disease experts.
There are some strict restrictions that go with these workouts, as players are prohibited from accessing locker rooms, team gyms, and team training rooms. The training field also has to be divided into a maximum of four quadrants per field, with a maximum of one player per quadrant participating in each session. Equipment sharing or playing (passing, shooting) between players is also prohibited.
Major League Soccer suspended play on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. That suspension was initially for 30 days, but has since been extended.