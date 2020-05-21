BOSTON (CBS) – A 53-year-old tortoise that may be the oldest animal ever cared for by MSPCA-Angell is up for adoption after her owner died of coronavirus.
Ms. Jennifer arrived on May 9 when her owner, a Waltham resident, became ill. The tortoise’s owner later died, leaving Ms. Jennifer in need of a new home.
The tortoise is four pounds and about the size of a dinner plate. Even though at 53 she is likely the oldest adoptable pet ever cared for by MSPCA, Ms. Jennifer has only reached about middle age. Tortoises routinely live to be 100 years old.
For Ms. Jennifer’s 53rd birthday on May 20, the facility threw a birthday party that included time outside on the grass and a fruit salad.
“We like to think she knows the attention is for her, and that she feels the love and support of all of us taking care of her,” said Victoria Odynsky, manager of the MSPCA-Angell’s Boston adoption center.
MSCPA said Ms. Jennifer is the 10th animal to be surrendered to the facility due to the impact of coronavirus.
“We continue to see animals coming to us because their owners have either died, fallen too ill to care for them, or been so impacted economically that they could no longer care for the pets,” said Odynsky.
Anyone interested in adopting Ms. Jennifer can email adoption@mspca.org for information.