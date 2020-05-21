BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials announced 82 new coronavirus deaths and 1,114 more cases in Massachusetts on Thursday. The Department of Public Health said there have now been 90,084 total cases with 6,148 deaths in the state.
There have been 501,486 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 11,533 new tests reported in the last 24 hours.
As of Thursday, there are 2,396 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 122 patients from Wednesday. Of those, 647 patients are currently in ICU.
A total of 19,106 residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Thursday, 3,755 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 19,930 followed by Suffolk County with 17,089 cases, and Essex County with 13,063.
There have been 15,625 cases in people under 30, 40,848 cases in people between 30-59, 11,832 cases in people between 60-69, and 21,513 cases in people over 70.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 53.