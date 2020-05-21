NORTON (CBS) — Mass Golf is offering a new program to honor the sacrifice and dedication of individuals who have served during the COVID-19 pandemic. Frontline workers can now play golf for free during weekdays at The Links At Mass Golf.
The course is a public, 18-hole, Par-3 golf course in Norton. Frontline workers, which include medical professionals, police, firefighters, EMTs and active military members, can register on the Links At Mass Golf website to get this benefit.
“We’re delighted to give something back to the brave men and women who serve our country and communities every day,” said Jesse Menachem, Executive Director and CEO of Mass Golf. “We know golf is a safe and relaxing recreational activity, and it’s a great way to help these individuals get away from what they’ve been experiencing going through this pandemic.”
Tee times must be reserved in advance by calling the pro shop at 508-222-0555. Those who already have a membership at The Links At Mass Golf can call the pro shop to discuss their options in terms of receiving this benefit.