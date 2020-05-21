BOSTON (CBS) — Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in the college admissions scandal, the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts announced Thursday. Both plea deals, if approved by a judge, have the couple spending time in prison.
The “Full House” star will plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to committ wire and mail fraud while Giannulli will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.
Under a plea agreement, Loughlin will serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine and have two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service.
“Defendant expressly and unequivocally admits that she committed that crime, did so knowingly and intentionally, and is in fact guilty of that offense,” her agreement reads.
Giannulli’s plea agreement has him serving five months in prison, paying a $250,000 fine and having two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.
Both plea deals must be approved by a judge. The couple is accused of spending $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits.
They would be the 23rd and 24th parents to plead guilty in the case. They are scheduled to plead guilty on Friday at 11:30 a.m. before a federal judge in Boston via videoconference.
“Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case. We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a statement.
