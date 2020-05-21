Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — A former transit police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting two women back in 2012.
The district attorney’s office said 46-year-old Sean McCarthy, of Wilmington, offered the women a joy ride in his cruiser. He allegedly took the women, who had been drinking, to a vacant lot where he assaulted them.
McCarthy admitted to having the women in his cruiser to police, but denied any wrongdoing.
He resigned from the transit police shortly after a grand jury started looking into the case last year.