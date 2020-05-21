CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News

BOSTON (CBS) — A former transit police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting two women back in 2012.

The district attorney’s office said 46-year-old Sean McCarthy, of Wilmington, offered the women a joy ride in his cruiser. He allegedly took the women, who had been drinking, to a vacant lot where he assaulted them.

McCarthy admitted to having the women in his cruiser to police, but denied any wrongdoing.

Sean McCarthy (District Attorney’s Office)

He resigned from the transit police shortly after a grand jury started looking into the case last year.

