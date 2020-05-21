



BOSTON (CBS) – The City of Boston announced plans Thursday to help restaurants as they begin to reopen with coronavirus precautions under the state’s phased plan.

Read: Here’s What Can Reopen In Massachusetts On Monday

As part of the state’s phased reopening restaurants, which can currently only offer curbside and takeout options, fall in Phase 2. There is no date associated with the phase yet, but it will come no earlier than June 8.

Boston’s Licensing Board voted on Thursday to streamline the process to make it easier for restaurants to open in different fashions such as with outdoor dining.

“We want to help restaurants recover and create safe distance options for everyone,” said Walsh. “I want to be clear, this is for when dining and restaurants are allowed back in the plan, and that is not in Phase One, but we want to be ready. So, this morning the city of Boston Licensing Board took action to lift restrictions and streamline the process.”

During the Thursday meeting, the board voted to allow restaurants to apply for a series of one-day outdoor dining licenses.

The board also voted to lift the citywide condition that alcohol could be served with food only for outdoor space. The city also will waive fees for the approved use of outdoor space on a temporary basis.

Walsh said the city is offering information for small businesses on what personal protective equipment (PPE) they need and where they can get it. Resources have been set up on the city’s website.

“It has guidance on what type of PPE your business or organization needs, guidance on how to procure the right items to avoid mistakes and scams, a list of vendors that make and sell PPE and cleaning supplies,” said Walsh. “It’s also a way to help local vendors find customers. To be clear, it’s the responsibility of the employer to provide protective gear for their workers. This is a resource to help them meet that responsibility.”