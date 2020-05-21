New England Wasn't The Only Team That Struggled To Grasp Patriots' Complicated Offense In 2019Apparently, Chad O'Shea's offense was too difficult for Dolphins players to understand.

Terry Francona On Return Of Baseball: Everyone Has To Be Flexible To Make It WorkMajor League Baseball is exploring several options to come back amid the coronavirus pandemic, but there are several roadblocks to overcome. Still, Terry Francona will be ready should he ever get the call that everyone in baseball is awaiting.

Terry Francona Reflects On Red Sox Incredible Run To 2004 World Series TitleOne of the few benefits of living in a sports-less world is getting to relive some of our favorite memories. And for Boston fans, 2004 ranks at the top of the list.

Patriots Sign Top Pick Kyle Dugger, Their Final Draft Pick To SignThe Patriots may not have had much wiggle room under the salary cap, but they've managed to take care of business with their draft class.

Tom Brady, LeBron James Teaming Up For Apple TV Series 'Greatness Code'Tom Brady and LeBron James are two of the most recognizable stars in their respective sports. And pretty soon, they'll be joining forces on a new docuseries for Apple TV+.