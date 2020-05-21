BOSTON (CBS) – CVS Pharmacy is opening 12 additional coronavirus drive-thru testing sites in Massachusetts, the company announced on Thursday. The new locations will bring the total of CVS testing sites to 21 in the state.
The new test sites will open on Friday, CVS said, and several of them will serve the most vulnerable communities in Massachusetts.
“As we move into a new phase of combatting the pandemic and as communities begin to safely open up their local economies, we need testing to be easily accessible,” said Troyen Brenna, chief medical officer and executive vice president of CVS Health. “By further expanding the number of drive-thru test sites available across our retail network, more people can be tested closer to home in a familiar setting.”
The new sites will feature self-swab tests. Tests will not be conducted inside CVS stores.
Patients will stay in their car and be given instructions upon arrival at the drive-thru sites. A CVS employee will monitor the self-swab to make sure it is done correctly. Results will be sent to a third-party lab and be available in three days.
CVS plans to have 1,000 locations around the country offering testing by May. Their goal is to process up to 1.5 million tests per month.
The new CVS testing sites in Massachusetts include:
- 1010 Revere Beach Parkway, Chelsea
- 419 East Falmouth Highway, East Falmouth
- 150 Lafayette Square, Haverhill
- 480 North Franklin Street, Holbrook
- 842 South Franklin Street, Holbrook
- 136 Ashley Boulevard, New Bedford
- 272 Highland Avenue, Salem
- 720 Boston Turnpike Road, Shrewsbury
- 215 College Highway, Southwick
- 800 Lexington Street, Waltham
- 301 Central Street, Winchendon
- 652 South Street, Wrentham
For more information, visit the CVS Pharmacy COVID-19 resource center.