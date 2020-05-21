CANTON (CBS) – One boy’s old toy – now a neighbor’s new treasure. Many on the Canton community Facebook were moved this week by a sweet story of a 10-year-old’s kindness and generosity.

A woman posted, hoping her son’s stolen tractor toy might be returned. He’d parked it near their home, and the family hoped someone mistakenly thought it was being given away. Little Ashton White has loved his tractor since he received it as a gift from his grandmother for his second birthday.

“It was my favorite for a while until it got stolen by somebody,” the now-five-year-old said.

He was devastated, after returning to the spot he’d parked it and finding the tractor gone.

“I went to my room and then cried,” Ashton recalled.

The Cusack family saw the heartbroken post on social media and told their son, Brendan.

“I pictured me doing that, figuring that out. I’d be so upset. I used to ride it all day. If it happened today it would be with my dirt bike. I would feel exactly the same as him,” the 10-year-old said.

Brendan loved a tractor just like it – now collecting dust in the garage.

“When my mom asked me, I said immediately yes,” Brendan said with a smile.

Brendan and his dad found out where Ashton lives and delivered the loved toy to its new home. Ashton was thrilled and is already trying to think of ways to pay it forward.

“It makes me want to do something for him, too,” the 5-year-old said.