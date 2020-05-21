JAMAICA PLAIN (CBS) – Boston Police Commissioner William Gross says his officers were confronted by a hostile crowd while investigating a deadly shooting in Jamaica Plain late Thursday night.

Police first were called to the Heath Street housing development around 10 p.m. and officers found a man with a gun. They say he dropped the weapon and took off, but officers caught him.

Then, police found two men in their 20’s with gunshot wounds. One died at the hospital and the other has non-life threatening injuries.

“The hostilities were so bad that we had to deploy our emergency deployment teams from throughout the city to come and render assistance to the responding officers that were just trying to help the victims of a crime,” Gross told reporters early Friday morning.

As police were trying to get help for those two men, they say a second suspect took off.

“While the officers were chasing the second armed gunman, one of the individuals tried to engage the officer by tripping him and we locked him up,” Gross said. “We come here to help people and this is how we’re met? So, with that being said, as the district attorney stated, we’ve seen enough violence.”

Three people were taken into custody, including the man accused of tripping a police officer. Four guns were recovered by police.

The man who was killed has not been identified yet. Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said this is the fourth homicide in the city in the last six days.