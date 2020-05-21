BOSTON (CBS) — Memorial Day weekend is a time when many plan to have a cookout or go to the beach. But in this time of the coronavirus, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is urging residents not to attend large gatherings.
The mayor says he has “major concerns” about people getting together over the holiday weekend, especially as the weather gets nicer.
“You certainly shouldn’t be going to cookouts,” Walsh said.
Massachusetts is set to allow beaches to open back up on Memorial Day under Gov. Charlie Baker’s reopening plan, but the mayor is urging beachgoers to be cautious.
“Don’t be hanging on the beach. If you go for walks, practice social distancing, physical distancing, don’t be playing volleyball on the beach,” he said.
There are no plans, however, for Boston police to step up patrols for the sole purpose of enforcing social distancing this weekend.
“Our police department, the job they should be doing is making sure that people are safe,” Walsh said. “We shouldn’t have to be going around explaining to people something they already know.”
Walsh is instead asking that residents decorate their homes with American flags and patriotic symbols to honor those who gave their lives for the country this Memorial Day.
