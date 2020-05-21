BOSTON (CBS) — The annual massive flag garden on Boston Common will not happen this Memorial Day weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic. So organizers are asking for your help to honor service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Each year, the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund organizes 37,000 flags to honor the fallen service members from Massachusetts dating back to the Revolutionary War. It has been a tradition for the last ten years and requires more than 500 volunteers.
This year, the public is being asked to display American flags on their homes and businesses.
To help honor the tradition, hang one or more flags from your windows on Thursday through Memorial Day and post it on social media with the #HeroesFlagGarden.
A printable flag from the MMHF is available here.
The group is hoping at least 37,000 flags will be displayed.
“There is a name behind each of these flags and a family that is left behind,” Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund President Tom Crohan told WBZ-TV earlier this month. “We are going to miss it this year in person but we are not going to miss the spirit of what we are asking the community to join us in doing, which is pay respect.”
The fund will be sharing posts of the flags on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.