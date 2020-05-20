BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady and LeBron James are two of the most recognizable stars in their respective sports. And pretty soon, they’ll be joining forces on a new docuseries for Apple TV+.
The series, titled “Greatness Code” according to Variety, will tell the stories of their transformation into sports superstars, along with the tales of many other star athletes. The seven-episode series will also highlight the careers of USWNT star Alex Morgan, eight time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, five-time Olympic champion swimmer Katie Ledecky, surfing champion Kelly Slater and three-time Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White.
The series will be a collaboration with James’ Uninterrupted brand and Brady’s Religion of Sports, which the QB co-founded along with Gotham Chopra and Michael Strahan. Chopra is set to direct the new series, which is slated to premiere on July 10.