BOSTON (CBS) — “MJ or LeBron” is a conversation that many NBA fans love to argue about all the time. According to Paul Pierce, though, people are doing it all wrong.

The Celtics legend stated clearly and definitively that not only does LeBron James not belong in a best-ever conversation with Michael Jordan, but that LeBron doesn’t even belong on the list of the top five players in NBA history.

Paul, that’s a bold take. Explain yourself.

“Bill Russell built up the organization in Boston. He should get way more credit than we give him, and a lot of times he gets left out of the conversation,” Pierce said. “So in saying that, Kareem, Magic , Jordan, Tim Duncan, Kobe, Bird. These guys are all-time top 10 players who either helped build up their organization or continued the tradition.”

Pierce hasn’t seen LeBron do the same.

“He went and put together a team in Miami, and in some ways, he came back to Cleveland to put that team togeter, and then he went to the Lakers, where a tradition has already been made,” Pierce said. “And we don’t know, you know, that’s still to be continued. So in saying that, that’s my argument.”

Paul Pierce says LeBron James isn’t a top 5 player of all time 🤨 (🎥 ESPN) pic.twitter.com/xRT29gZIz8 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 20, 2020

After getting some pushback from distressed colleague Jay Williams, Pierce fought right back.

“You wanna hear my top five? You want to hear it again? Jordan, Kareem, Russell. And you know who the fourth one is? Magic. Now you know who’s in my top five? Kobe Bryant,” Pierce said. “That’s my top five. Argue with it. Argue with it.”

The internet might do exactly that.