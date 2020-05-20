BOSTON (CBS) — If you were thinking that there was a slight chance that Patrick Chung could be a surprise cut ahead of the 2020 season, it’s now clear that the Patriots safety isn’t going anywhere. Chung has reportedly agreed to a two-year extension with the team that will theoretically keep him in New England through 2023.
The move also clears up some cape space to help the Patriots can sign their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, safety Kyle Dugger. The second-round selection is the only remaining Patriots pick without a deal.
Chung is reportedly getting a $3 million signing bonus as part of his new pact, which will pay him upwards of $12.8 million over the next four years, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The added years on the deal will create $925,000 in cap space for New England in 2020, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
Chung, who will turn 33 in August, has enjoyed a nice 10-year run as a reliable member of the New England secondary (with one year with the Philadelphia Eagles in the middle of his 11-year NFL career). He played in 13 games last season, registering 51 combined tackles, three passes defended and a tackle for a loss. In his 10 seasons with the Patriots, he’s picked off 11 passes and forced a pair of fumbles.
Initially drafted in the second round back in 2009, Chung has won three Super Bowls during his time with the Patriots.