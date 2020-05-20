Tom Brady Still Finds Humor In 28-3 Jokes On TwitterThe historic comeback in Super Bowl LI vs. the Falcons is an event that still evokes some rather positive memories for Brady.

Patriots Reportedly Sign Patrick Chung To 2-Year ExtensionIf you were thinking that there was a slight chance that Patrick Chung could be a surprise cut ahead of the 2020 season, it's now clear that the Patriots safety isn't going anywhere.

Ranking Confidence In Each Pro Sports League's Chances Of Playing In 2020Here's one sports guy's confidence rating in how likely we are to see the return of each major sports league in North America in 2020. We'll rank them from least likely to most likely.

Bruins' Bruce Cassidy On An NHL Return: 'Just Hopeful We Get A Chance To Play'Bruce Cassidy discussed the NHL's potential return, hoping the Bruins get a chance to finish what they started in 2020.

Terry Francona Shares Some Great Stories From Managing Michael Jordan On The Baseball DiamondFor one season, Michael Jordan tried to go from NBA superstar to MLB hopeful. Terry Francona was his manager in the minors, and has a few amazing stories to tell from that one season.