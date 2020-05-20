BOSTON (CBS) – Scientists at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute want to know if a drug used to treat blood cancer could also treat coronavirus patients.
Researchers say ibrutinib seems to protect those with COVID-19 from lung damage and respiratory distress. They will now conduct a trial to see if the medication can reduce a patient’s need for a ventilator, improve survival and reduce their time in the hospital.
Dr. Steven Treon, the principal investigator for the trial, recently published a report on six blood cancer patients who had been taking ibrutinib for several years and who had recently been infected with coronavirus. Five of them had no shortness of breath, did not need to be hospitalized, and steadily improved. The sixth patient was on a lower dose and ended up on a ventilator. When he was given the standard dose of ibrutinib, he rapidly improved and was home in two weeks.
The ibrutinib trial will be done at Brigham and Women’s Hospital with 46 patients. Treon said early results might be available in late June or early July.