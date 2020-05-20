CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus-related deaths in New Hampshire increased by eight Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, bringing the state death total to 190, or 5% of cases. Cases in the state also rose by 149, bringing the state total to 3,868.
Of those with complete information, there are three individuals younger than 18 and the rest are adults with 64% being female and 36% being male. Twenty-five of the new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, 21 reside in Rockingham County, eight reside in Merrimack County, two reside in Strafford County, one case resides in Belknap County, and one case resides in Grafton County. There are 70 cases in Manchester and 18 cases in Nashua. The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.
Of those who died, three were men and two were women older than 60 from Hillsboro County; one was a man and one was a woman older than 60 in Rockingham County; and one man was a man older than 60 in Strafford County.
Two new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 385, or 10%, of cases.