BOSTON (CBS) – While scientists across the globe race to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, the question remains, would such a vaccine protect people from getting infected and are people who have already been infected protected from getting the virus again?
Two new studies out of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center suggest the answer is yes.
In the first study, researchers administered six different coronavirus vaccines in development to rhesus monkeys. They found the animals produced antibodies to the virus which then protected them from getting infected when exposed to the virus weeks later.
In the second study, they found that monkeys that had recovered from COVID-19 developed antibodies to the virus which then protected them from getting re-infected a month later.
It’s still not clear how long protection from either having the infection or from getting a vaccine would last, but both studies demonstrate that it is at least possible to develop protective immunity to the virus.