



OXFORD (CBS) — The pounding of weights and sweaty bodies filled the air at Prime Fitness & Nutrition Gym in Oxford. Gym owner David Blondin decided to open up his business Monday morning in defiance of Gov. Charlie Baker’s plan to re-open the state.

On Tuesday, he was issued a warning to shut down by the town’s Board of Health agent Thomas Purcell.

“We will be back tomorrow and the fines will begin tomorrow,” Purcell said.

Blondin said he plans to remain open. “He asked me if I was going to abide by the rules I said ‘No, unless he wants to pay my bills and mortgage, absolutely not,” he said.

On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker revealed his plan to reopen businesses in the state while continuing the fight against COVID-19. Gyms fall under Phase 3, which will go into effect at least six weeks from now.

Blondin said he has put some safety measures in place, but no one here is required to wear a mask.

“Limited to 25 people upstairs and 25 downstairs,” he said. “Extra cleaning supplies and no I am not requiring a mask.”

All throughout the day Prime members have been coming in to workout.

“This is mental medicine. Essential depends on how you define it,” said gym member Marilyn Bardier. “I am not getting my hair and nails done. The place is spaced out. There’s three floors.”

The town issued the warning after getting several complaints from neighbors saying the gym is putting their health at risk. And this is not the only training facility defying the state’s reopening plan. In Woburn, Athletic Evolution also decided to open its doors to members.

“We are a complete training facility appointment-based only. No one is allowed to come in anytime without a trainer. We control the flow and traffic. But we are not allowed to open until phase three in July? I have a problem with that,” said Athletic Evolution President & Owner Erik Kaloyanites Blondin.

Blondin said after being shut down for eight weeks, he’s ready to accept any fine the town gives him.

“I have all of my members willing to pay any fine that comes through and then some,” Blondin said.