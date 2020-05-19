CULVER CITY, Calif (CBS) — Two local teachers are set to compete on “Jeopardy!” Katie LaBarge, a 9th and 10th grade science teacher from Cambridge and Matt Joyal, a high school history teacher from Hampstead, New Hampshire, are participating in the show’s Teachers Tournament.
They’ll face off against other “elite K-12 instructors” for a $100,000 grand prize and entry into the next Tournament of Champions. The competition was taped back in February.
“This tournament was created because JEOPARDY! is committed to showing appreciation for our teachers, and this year’s edition carries even more significance as educators everywhere face a whole new set of challenges,” host Alex Trebek said in a statement.
The tournament will air from May 25 to June 5 on WBZ-TV.