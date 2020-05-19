CBSN BostonWatch Now
CULVER CITY, Calif (CBS) — Two local teachers are set to compete on “Jeopardy!” Katie LaBarge, a 9th and 10th grade science teacher from Cambridge and Matt Joyal, a high school history teacher from Hampstead, New Hampshire, are participating in the show’s Teachers Tournament.

They’ll face off against other “elite K-12 instructors” for a $100,000 grand prize and entry into the next Tournament of Champions. The competition was taped back in February.

Katie LaBarge (Image credit: Jeopardy!)

Matt Joyal (Image credit: Jeopardy!)

“This tournament was created because JEOPARDY! is committed to showing appreciation for our teachers, and this year’s edition carries even more significance as educators everywhere face a whole new set of challenges,” host Alex Trebek said in a statement.

The tournament will air from May 25 to June 5 on WBZ-TV.

