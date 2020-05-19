



BOSTON (CBS) — The day has finally come. Tom Brady’s move to Tompa Bay has become officially official.

That move, of course, happened a while ago now. But the quarterback has finally donned his Buccaneers gear, thus completing his transition from career Patriot to … first-time Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

The quarterback was spotted leading workouts with his teammates at a prep school in the Tampa area, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The report said Brady was working out with receivers Mike Evans and Scotty Miller, tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, running back Dare Ogunbowale, center Ryan Jensen, and fellow quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin.

Clearly, Brady has a lot of work to do with his teammates in order for everyone to get on the same page. But from a New England perspective, the sight of Brady wearing another team’s colors is a big jarring.

Tom Brady worked out with some of his new #Bucs' teammates this morning. Mike Evans, O.J. Howard, Cam Brate and Blaine Gabbert were among those there, per @NFLSTROUD. Photos via @TB_Times: pic.twitter.com/MuV42vwdWT — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 19, 2020

For the first time in his 20-year career, @TomBrady is wearing a different helmet. What a sight. pic.twitter.com/K8wj29p1kF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 19, 2020

Brady managed to make it through this two-hour session without getting kicked off the field, which is a step forward after some early hiccups during his time living in Florida.

“Following the workout, which concluded just after 9 a.m., Brady and his teammates spent about 25 minutes on the field and in the bleachers just talking and doing some relationship building,” the report stated.

It had to happen one day, and that day became Tuesday. Tom Brady and the city of Tampa, combining forces for a new Tompa Bay Buccaneers look.