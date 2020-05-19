Comments
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus-related deaths in New Hampshire increased by 10 Tuesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, bringing the state death total to 182, or 5% of cases. Cases in the state also rose by 69, bringing the state total to 3,721.
Of those who died, five were men over 60 from Hillsborough County, two were women over 60 from Hillsborough County and three were men from Rockingham County.
Of the new cases with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18, and the rest are adults with 64% being women and 35% being men.
Fifteen new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 383, or 10%, of cases.