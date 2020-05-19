



BOSTON (CBS) –We’re three months into the coronavirus crisis and as the pandemic wears on, so does the burden on one’s mental health. A recent national poll by the American Psychiatric Association found more than a third of Americans said the coronavirus is having a serious impact on their psychological well being.

“This is a very difficult time and people are having intense and deep emotions,” said Dr. Michael Goldberg, the president of Child & Family Psychological Services.

Child & Family Psychological Services is the largest private outpatient mental health group in Massachusetts. The network has been providing telehealth services since 2016.

“The month of April we’ve had more patient visits than in the 27 years of the history of the practice,” Goldberg said.

According to Goldberg, “Not everybody needs to see a psychologist to manage their mental health, most people don’t. But certainly, there are people who are being exposed to a lot of trauma.”

Goldberg said it’s understandable to feel anxious and the first step in coping is acceptance.

“Accept that emotional distress is pretty common right now. Don’t blame yourself or get angry at yourself for being human,” he said.

Instead, people should also challenge themselves to focus on the positive.

“Resilience is the way we think and the way we behave in light of adversity. It is really like a muscle,” said Goldberg.

Goldberg said keeping up with mental health hygiene means getting enough sleep, eating well, exercising, enjoying the outdoors, and staying socially connected. The same holds true for children. Goldberg said kids also experience loss and helping them manage their emotions starts with parents setting the tone.

“It’s important to listen to them and not get angry at them for their distress, for their emotions. Let the kids know they’re understood,” he said.

If you are having trouble managing your feelings and need help, you can find resources here.