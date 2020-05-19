NORWOOD (CBS) — School cafeteria employees in Norwood are hard at work helping provide food for more than 400 families in town.
The program provides free grab-and-go dinners once a week for Norwood families with a child under 18. Each meal provides eight to 10 servings.
Families fill out a Google Form to request the meals by 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and then meals are available for pickup at any of the town’s elementary schools on Wednesday. There are at least two meal choices to choose from.
“Normally you think of your friendly cafeteria lady as just preparing a school breakfast or a school lunch but now they’re also preparing a school dinner. They’re using their existing skills, the supply chain, and the facilities, and they’re able to make an easy dinner meal for families,” General Manager Tony Mazzucco told WBZ-TV.
The program, which is sustained by donations, is in its sixth week and will continue through at least June. More families are signing up each week.
In a statement, Superintendent David Thomson said: “We are excited to be part of a program uniquely designed to cater to whole families, instead of just individual students. Our cafeteria workers are dedicated to ensuring that families in need of meals receive one each Wednesday. We look forward to continuing to help our community during this time of need.”
Requests are kept confidential. Anyone with a food allergy food allergies should contact food services at enorris@norwood.k12.ma.us or call 781-352-2363 to discuss other options.