BOSTON (CBS) — Beaches in Massachusetts will be open in time for the unofficial beginning of summer on Monday. Visitors and beach managers will need to follow the state’s reopening guidelines.
Anyone over the age of two will need to wear a mask when they cannot be six feet away from other people. Masks do not need to be worn in the water.
There should be a minimum of 12 feet between blankets of different groups and no more than 10 people can gather together.
Organized ball games such as volleyball, Kan Jam, spikeball, football, soccer, and bocce, are not allowed.
Lifeguards should maintain six feet from each other and everyone unless they are responding to an emergency.
While visitors should expect a “carry-in, carry out” policy, beach managers should work to make lidless, no-touch trashcans available.
Managers should also ensure social distancing guidelines can be upheld in bathrooms and in any lines. There must be adequate hand washing/sanitizing stations.
If necessary, parking lots will be regulated to keep the beach at an appropriate capacity.