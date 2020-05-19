



CAPE COD (CBS) — With Memorial Day almost here, many of us start looking toward Cape Cod. But the Cape is going to look a lot different this summer.

When the governor laid out his reopening plan Monday, business immediately took off at the Chatham Bars Inn.

“The phones were ringing off the hook. We took over 300 reservations,” said owner Simon Rodrigues.

It’s possible that restaurants will be allowed to open in three weeks — with social distancing, of course. That probably means half the tables.

At Spanky’s Clam Shack in Hyannis, they’re not optimistic.

“This is a year of survival,” said owner Jeff Spilman. “Button down the hatches and do our best to make it through. Hopefully we survive and make it to 2021. That’s the goal. We know business is going to be substantially off.”

Even beaches won’t look the same while social distancing rules remain in effect. The chairman of the Cape’s Reopening Task Force said beachgoers will have to self-police.

“They’ll need to rely on personal responsibility,” said State Sen. Julian Cyr.

But the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce is hoping that some age-old laws can be suspended this summer to allow for open containers in some venues. And tents set up in restaurant parking lots could accommodate more diners.