BOSTON – Acclaimed Chef and Owner of Flour Bakery, Joanne Chang, joins host Rachel Holt in the Clarke Sub-Zero and Wolf Test Kitchen to bake up a new twist on one of her classic recipes – Apple Cider Sticky Buns.
In this video, we also explore Joanne’s unique journey from her days as an Applied Mathematics and Economics student at Harvard College, to winning the prestigious James Beard Foundation Award for Outstanding Baker.
Along the way, Joanne has run 16 Boston Marathons, opened 9 Flour bakeries, written 5 cookbooks, and defeated celebrity chef Bobby Flay in a sticky bun challenge on Throwdown with Bobby Flay on the Food Network.
For the full Apple Cider Sticky Buns recipe, check out Joanne’s newest cookbook Pastry Love, including 125 of her favorite recipes.