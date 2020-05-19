FALL RIVER (CBS) — Two women are dead and third woman and baby are in the hospital after a car crashed into a clothing boutique in Fall River. The people who died were the driver and front passenger.
Police said the car was traveling north on Second Street when it clipped the curb, causing the driver to lose control. The car crashed into the corner of a clothing boutique called Finders Keepers.
Police said the driver, a 74-year-old Fall River woman, and the front seat passenger, a 29-year-old Fall River woman, are both dead. The two rear seat passengers, a 23-year-old Fall River woman and an 18-month-old boy, were rushed to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The adult is awake and alert at the hospital, while the baby is in serious but stable condition.
John Ferreira was at the scene of the crash and ran to help along with three other men, he said.
“I ran down and that’s when we noticed that there was a baby involved,” he said. “My daughter’s boyfriend was in the process of trying to get the baby out. He had come from the back seat all the way to the front dashboard.”
An investigation into the crash ongoing. No other cars or people were involved.