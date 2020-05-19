BOSTON (CBS) – Two people were shot near a playground in Hyde Park late Tuesday night.
State and Boston Police were called to Martini Playground on Truman Parkway around 9:40 p.m. and found a man in his mid 20’s and a woman in her early 20’s wounded.
Both were rushed to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.
There have been no arrests at this point in the investigation.
“It is imperative that the people that are watching hear me say we are working very hard to make sure that individuals that have firearms are going to be held accountable with respect to rapid indictments,” Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins told reporters at the scene. “We are thinking of all the ways possible that we can keep the people of Suffolk County safe.”
Police initially said three people had been shot, but later revised that to two.
Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to call State Police at 617-727-8817.