BOSTON (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to reschedule the Boston Marathon from Patriots Day in April to September 14. Now that date, even though it’s months away, may be in doubt as the region slowly recovers and reopens.
The Boston Athletic Association confirmed to WBZ-TV that it is talking with regional leaders about the status of the race.
“The Boston Athletic Association continues to work closely with local and state officials as we consider what September 14 looks like for the Boston Marathon,” the BAA said in a statement. “Guided by public officials, we are actively exploring all options for this year’s race and will continue to follow public health and safety guidance.”
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said at his news conference Tuesday that the city is communicating with the BAA about the best way to move forward.
“Certainly when we originally made the decision to postpone the marathon to September, we were all very hopeful that the coronavirus would no longer be a significant public health risk for our residents,” Walsh said. “We are continuing to have right now conversations with the BAA on the best way for all of us to move forward.”
All large events in Boston including parades and festivals are canceled until Labor Day, a week before the new marathon date.
“I didn’t have any specific updates to share on the marathon at this time, but we’ll try to keep everyone informed as we move forward,” Walsh said.