BOSTON (CBS) — Boston College is in need of a new athletic director. Martin Jarmond is heading to Los Angeles.
The 39-year-old Jarmond has been chosen as UCLA’s new AD, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.
According to Thamel, “BC made a strong push to keep Jarmond” after it became clear that UCLA’s interest was serious, but Jarmond will nevertheless be making the jump to the West Coast.
Jarmond became the youngest athletic director in the Power Five conferences when he took over for Brad Bates at BC in 2017. Having been an assistant AD at Ohio State and Michigan State, his Power Five experience helped him land the job. He has since hired Jeff Hafley as the head football coach, replacing Steve Addazio, while keeping men’s basketball head coach Jim Christian, despite subpar results.
Jarmond is replacing Dan Guerrero, who is retiring after 18 years on the job in Westwood.
The immediate future of collegiate sports during the coronavirus pandemic remains very much up in the air, with schools working hard to figure out what life might look like come August. For Boston College athletes and the entire athletic department, the task of finding a new AD has now been added to the list of tasks.