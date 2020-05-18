Comments
(New England Living) – Martha’s Vineyard is an island, for Pete’s sake. What’s the point of a planning a day trip when, by the time you get there, there’s no way to see much of the island before you have to head back to the Cape? That was our exact thought. Until we actually did it.
In just six hours on the island, we had ample time to sight-see, and eat, drink, and be merry, and never once felt rushed.
If your school vacation week or summer holiday includes a visit to Cape Cod, by all means, make the effort to make the trip to the Vineyard.
