



BOSTON (CBS) — A statewide “Stay At Home” advisory issued in March is giving way to “Safer At Home” recommendations for Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday. The new guidelines advise residents to continue staying home as much as possible to prevent spreading the coronavirus, even as some parts of the state begin to reopen.

“Only leave home for health care, permitted work, shopping and outdoor activities,” reads the new advisory.

“The new Safer At Home advisory instructs everyone to stay home unless they’re headed to a newly opened facility or activity,” Baker said. “And it also advises those over the age of 65, and those with underlying health conditions, to stay home except for absolutely necessary trips – things like healthcare and groceries.”

Related: Here’s How Massachusetts Will Reopen Under Baker’s Plan

Everyone is still required to wear a mask if they’re going to be in public and it’s not possible to keep six feet away from others. People should not participate in “close contact activities” like pick-up sports games, and parents should not arrange play-dates for children.

Residents are still being urged to communicate with family and friends who are at high risk for COVID-19 through phone and video chat instead of in-person visits. Nursing home visits are also discouraged.

The state is advising residents to get 90-day prescriptions and to try ordering their medications by mail if possible. Everyone is reminded to frequently wash their hands with soap for at least 20 seconds and to stay home if they’re feeling sick.