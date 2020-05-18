BOSTON (CBS) — Fenway Park is empty at the moment, with no fans filling in to watch their beloved Red Sox. But that doesn’t mean the Dropkick Murphys can’t bring down the house at the famous ballpark.
The Dropkicks had to cancel their Boston to Berkley Tour II earlier this month, but on Friday, May 29, the Celtic band will ship up to Boston and put on a show. While no fans will be in attendance, plenty will be able to tune in via live stream for the charity concert, apply titled “Streaming Outta Fenway.”
The concert will stream on the band’s Facebook Youtube, Twitter and Twitch pages starting at 6 p.m., and will include a guest appearance by Bruce Springsteen. The Dropkick Murphys and the rock legend will perform a special “double play” of one Dropkick song and one Springsteen song.
While the concert is free to stream worldwide, the Dropkick Murphys are encouraging folks to make donations to nonprofits the Boston Resiliency Fund, Feeding America, and Habitat for Humanity, Greater Boston during the performance.