DEDHAM (CBS) – A well-known urologist charged with killing his wife is due in court Monday. Ingolf Tuerk, 58, will be arraigned in Dedham District Court on a murder charge in the death of Kathleen McLean, a 45-year-old mother from Dover.
She had last been seen in her Valley Road home Thursday night. Massachusetts State Police and officers from Dover and Dedham had been investigating her disappearance. Around 11 p.m. Saturday, police found her body outside not far from the home. Investigators have not said yet how she died.
Tuerk was arrested and charged with his wife’s murder. Tuerk was once the head of urology at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Brighton.
The Steward Medical Group, the parent organization of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, released a statement over the weekend, saying “Dr. Tuerk has not seen or treated patients as part of Steward Medical Group for more than a year. He was formally terminated in February.”
According to the Boston Globe, the couple got married in December but McLean had accused Tuerk of abuse several times.
