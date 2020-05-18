SUDBURY (CBS) — A simple donation box sits on a front lawn in Sudbury. You could drive right by it, not knowing it’s a small piece of a big, important mission.
With so many graduations being canceled, Gowns 4 Good is using that grad garb to protect our healthcare heroes on the front line. Founder Allison Baxter said her friend from the University of Vermont, a physician’s assistant, came up with the idea.
“He was seeing other doctor friends of his, particularly in New York, using trash bags as gowns which were obviously very insufficient,” she explained.
The small organization has already collected 6,000 gowns from donors across the country, but they’re going to need a lot more. Baxter said they have over 200 facilities requesting over 80,000 gowns.
“We’ve been able to make a little bit of a dent, but we’re still trying to grow and help as many people as possible,” Baxter said.
The gowns aren’t perfect personal protective equipment, but they’re something. And for places like nursing homes, rehabs and hospice facilities with fewer resources, it makes a big difference.
“It definitely helps me to feel a little less powerless, and the wonderful notes we’ve been getting from donors and requesters alike give me a little more hope each day,” she said. “It has been a great way to give back in a small way to those who have been out there fighting COVID on the front lines and taking care of folks and keeping people safe and healthy,”
If you’d like to donate a new or used graduation gown, visit their website. The organization provides a list of all the facilities in need, so donors can choose places in their own neighborhood or region to help.