



BOSTON (CBS) — As Massachusetts continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the public has plenty of questions. Dr. Mallika Marshall answered some of those sent to her email (drmallika@cbs.com) and Facebook and Twitter accounts.

I was told once you test positive for COVID-19, they will not retest you to find out if you are negative. How do you know when you’re safe to be around other people? – Romana, Facebook

In some cases, like for healthcare workers, people who have tested positive will be tested again before they’re allowed to return to work. But for most people, the CDC recommends that to go back to work people need 1) To stay home for a minimum of 10 days after the onset of symptoms and 2) To be three days without fever off fever-reducers and with improved respiratory symptoms.

I’ve heard of people that tested positive for COVID-19 even though they were staying home. How could they have become infected? – Deb

It’s possible that someone in the household had the virus and had no symptoms. Or perhaps they contracted the virus on a trip to the supermarket or by touching a surface that was contaminated. But if you stay at home, avoid contact with people outside the home, and wash your hands frequently, you’re unlikely to get the virus.

If a person does not practice social distancing or wear a face mask while associating with other people, would that mean after two weeks that person is immune and not likely to catch the coronavirus? – Helen

If someone breaks the rules and doesn’t wear a mask or keep their distance from others and they don’t get sick in 14 days, it either means they weren’t exposed at that time or they got infected but didn’t develop symptoms. But that’s playing with fire. You’re putting yourself and others at risk every time you come into close contact with others and don’t wear a mask.

When coming home from the grocery store is there a need to immediately wash all clothes, to shower, and to wash your hair? – Maggie

When you get home, wash your hands well. Then disinfect the packages that you brought home, wash your produce, and then wash your hands again. I personally like to change my clothes when I get home. You don’t need to shower unless you think you were coughed or sneezed on while at the store, but it might make you feel better.