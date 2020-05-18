SALEM, N.H. (CBS) — Tables, tents, and a tape measure. Starting Monday, New Hampshire restaurants will be able to offer outdoor seating under a new set of guidelines.
“Tables are all spaced six feet apart. We do have a bar out there but no seats at the bar,” explained Joe Faro, the founder and CEO of Tuscan Brands. “Outdoor dining which we have done. We have a tent for the weather but no sides so the wind can blow through it.”
Employees must wear face masks or coverings and guests will be able to sit outside as long as there is space between parties.
Many restaurants are rushing to make the proper adjustments.
“We’ve hired additional food runners and carts and covers and we are ready to go we are locked and loaded. Heaters all that stuff,” Faro said.
Customers are asked to wear masks as they enter and exit the property, and if they go inside to use restrooms.
Restaurant owners told WBZ-TV they are hopeful that this is only the beginning and they’ll be able to bring their operations back inside sooner rather than later.
“We want to be a part of the solution so we will do whatever we gotta do,” said Faro.
As of Sunday, 3,596 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the coronavirus.