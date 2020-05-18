Comments
TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Tewksbury police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy. Authorities are asking the public to help them find Colin Fraser, who went missing from his Geiger Drive home overnight.
Police described Fraser as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 130 pounds with braces.
The Tewksbury Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15 year old. Colin Fraser went missing from his Geiger Drive home sometime overnight. Described as being 5’7”, 130 lbs with braces. Please contact TPD with any information 978-851-7373. TPD4 pic.twitter.com/FmRnk502cO
— Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) May 18, 2020
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-851-7373.