Tewksbury News

TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Tewksbury police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy. Authorities are asking the public to help them find Colin Fraser, who went missing from his Geiger Drive home overnight.

Police described Fraser as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 130 pounds with braces.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-851-7373.

 

 

