BOSTON (CBS) – A weak front brought some light showers and sprinkles to parts of the area early Monday morning, along with some clouds. While the morning will remain mostly cloudy, I expect some breaks in the afternoon with most areas remaining dry. It will be a little cooler than over the weekend, and temperatures will differ depending on location. With a light onshore wind, the coolest conditions will be at the coast Monday with highs in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Travel away from that ocean influence and temps will climb into the mid to upper 60’s inland!

Skies will average partly cloudy Monday night as overnight lows fall back into the 40’s. Overall, quiet conditions are expected as high pressure pushes down from the north. Winds will be light.

Tuesday will be brighter, but cooler. We’ll have a similar wind direction off the water, but it will be a bit stiffer. As it turns breezy, with northeast winds 10-to-20 mph, a few gusts near 30 mph are possible. Once again, that means highs will range from the 50’s at the coast, to the low to mid 60’s inland.

REST OF THE WEEK

This area of high pressure that will dominate our weather the next few days will help push rain chances to our south and away from the area, so mainly dry conditions are expected through the week. There will be a gradual warming trend late week, with our next threat of showers Friday night into Saturday.

TROPICS

Our first named tropical storm of the season formed over the weekend. The official start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season begins June 1st, but this is the sixth year in a row a tropical system formed before the official start date. However, keep in mind the date of the first Atlantic named storm has no correlation with the overall activity of the season.

Tropical Storm Arthur is located off the eastern U.S. coast in the Atlantic and moving north-northeast at 15 mph. A turn toward the northeast will continue Mondday followed by a turn toward the east on Tuesday. Tropical Storm conditions are likely for parts of the North Carolina coastline Monday with locally heavy rain and gusty winds. Rough surf and rip currents are expected through the Mid-Atlantic. Arthur is expected to turn away from the east coast of the US Monday night into Tuesday. While Arthur is not forecast to impact New England, our coast may experience some large swells and onshore winds Tuesday and Wednesday as Arthur passes well to our south and makes a turn towards Bermuda mid-to-late week.