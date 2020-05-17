CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Forty-one more people have tested positive for coronavirus in New Hampshire as of Sunday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. There have now been a total of 3,596 cases of coronavirus in the state.
A Hillsborough County woman who was 60 or older passed away from coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 172.
Of the new cases, nine were in Rockingham County, six were in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, three were in Caroll County, two were in Belknap County, two were in Strafford County, one was in Merrimack County, 13 in Manchester, and four in Nashua. The residence of one case is undetermined.
Twelve of these cases were hospitalized for a state total of 359 coronavirus hospitalizations. This is 10% of all cases.
Seven cases had no identified risk factors.