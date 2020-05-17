BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts health officials announced 92 new coronavirus deaths and 1,077 additional cases on Sunday. The Department of Public Health said there have now been 86,010 total cases with 5,797 deaths in the state so far.
There were 12,737 new tests reported in the last day, for a total of 460,826 people in Massachusetts who have been tested for coronavirus.
As of Sunday, there are 2,597 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 95 patients from Saturday. Three percent of all current cases in Massachusetts are hospitalized.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 53.
A total of 18,165 residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Sunday, 3,534 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 19,129, followed by Suffolk County with 16,479 cases, and Essex County with 12,462.