HYANNIS (CBS) – The body of a 55-year-old squid fisherman was recovered Sunday morning off Hyannis after he went overboard the night before.

The man was one of two people who went overboard around 7:45 p.m. off Pointe Gammon.

A Good Samaritan saved one man from the water and brought him to shore. The second man, however, could not be rescued.

Sunday just before 8 a.m., the U.S. Coast Guard found the man unresponsive in the water. He was taken to Woods Hole to a waiting ambulance, but was pronounced dead.

The man’s name was not released.

