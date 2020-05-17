Comments
DOVER (CBS) – Police arrested Ingolf Tuerk and charged him with murdering his wife after her body was found not far from the family’s home in Dover.
Kathleen McLean, 45, had last been seen in her Valley Road home Thursday night.
Massachusetts State Police and officers from Dover and Dedham had been investigating her disappearance.
Around 11 p.m. Saturday night, police found the 45-year-old mother’s body in an outdoor area not far from the home.
Tuerk, 58, who also lives at the home, was arrested and charged with his wife’s murder.
He is expected to be arraigned Monday through Dedham District Court.