HOUSTON (CBS) – Police said it appears a 5-year-old boy and a woman who tried to save him both drowned Saturday in Texas during an incident at the pool of former MLB outfielder Carl Crawford, who played two seasons with the Boston Red Sox.
It happened just before 3 p.m. in Houston. The Houston Chronicle reports that the boy was in the pool when he started to have trouble breathing, and a 25-year-old woman jumped in to try and save the child.
Both the woman and child were pulled from the pool and rushed to an area hospital but later declared dead, according to the newspaper. Police did not release their names.
Crawford played nine years with Tampa Bay before two seasons in Boston and another four with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
