CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Saturday that there have been 12 more coronavirus-related deaths in the state. The state total has now increased to 171, or 5% of cases.
Of the people who died, four were women over 60 from Hillsborough County, six were men over 60 from Hillsborough County, one was a woman over 60 from Rockingham County and one was a man under 60 from Strafford County.
The department also announced 98 new cases, for a total of 3,556.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of those new cases with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 66% being women and 34% being men.
Twelve new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 347, or 10% of cases.
