Comments
TEWKSBURY (CBS) — Tewksbury Police arrested a man for drug trafficking after K9 Leo helped locate 133 bags of fentanyl, the department said Saturday.
Aaron Gribbin, 26, of Manchester, New Hampshire was arrested Friday after police were called to Andover Street to perform a well-being check on someone who appeared to be under the influence.
The drugs were found in Gribbin’s car, police said.
Gribbin was arrested for trafficking fentanyl over 10 grams and 2 counts of possession of a Class E substance (testosterone and sustanon). He also had an outstanding warrant for possession of a Class B substance (buprenorphine).
Gribbin is being held on $5,000 cash bail as he awaits his arraignment via teleconference on May 18.