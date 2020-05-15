HANSON (CBS) — A Hanson pianist is playing for the largest audiences of his life from his basement, and people are loving it. But he just wants to bring some joy. So with his regular gigs falling victim to the coronavirus, he found a new way.
Mark Davis has played piano since he was a kid, learning on the 1920s Marshall and Wendell piano that belonged to his grandparents.
In his retirement, Davis started playing at a local Hanson restaurant and at senior living facilities, but those jobs dried up when the coronavirus hit. He soon came up with a new way to perform.
“I’ve started livestreaming piano because I couldn’t work anywhere and I wanted to share my music with people,” he said.
Now, every Saturday night, Davis goes on Facebook Live, playing for about an hour.
“From Frank Sinatra to The Beatles to Ed Sheeran. Nobody can go anywhere right now, and I’m trying to help out by entertaining people so they don’t get bored on a Saturday night,” he said.
Davis takes requests for those watching live, and posts recordings of the performances.
“I hope they’re forgetting about what’s going on in the world, to make them happy for a while. And I’m making myself happy playing for everybody.”
Last Saturday Davis’s show had some 10,000 views between the livestream and the recording. Check it out Saturday at 7:30 p. m.